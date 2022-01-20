JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.53) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 335 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.38).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.96) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.97).

In other news, insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($18,010.64). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($127,029.61). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,115 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,305.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

