Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.33

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $612,170.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

