JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $438,458.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

