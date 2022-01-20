Juniper Networks (JNPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.480-$0.580 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.48 to $0.58 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JNPR stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

