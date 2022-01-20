JustInvest LLC Has $54.34 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,114 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

