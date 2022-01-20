Kambria Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Kambria has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kambria has a market cap of $4.35 million and $235,376.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kambria Coin Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

