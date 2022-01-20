Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

KRDXF stock remained flat at $$290.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.44 and its 200 day moving average is $288.57. Kardex has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $337.50.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

