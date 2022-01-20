Karl Strohmeyer Sells 3,971 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $730.51. The company had a trading volume of 425,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

