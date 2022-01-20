Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading Up 4.9%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 844,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 569,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$690.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$68.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

