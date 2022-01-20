Kava.io Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00201265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00039737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.59 or 0.00422412 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00071555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

