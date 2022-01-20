Kava Market Cap Hits $617.56 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00010114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $617.56 million and approximately $57.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00196224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00412240 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00069934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,796,877 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.