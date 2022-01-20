KBC Group NV Acquires 26,306 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.