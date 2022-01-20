KBC Group NV Buys 6,999 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

