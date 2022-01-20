KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.