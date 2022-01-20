Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 110,991 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,991 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises approximately 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Perrigo worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,154,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after purchasing an additional 109,731 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 12,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,548. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

