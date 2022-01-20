Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.35. 88,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,845. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

