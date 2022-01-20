Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Jack in the Box worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 372.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

