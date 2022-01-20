Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NRG Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 26,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

