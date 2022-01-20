Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Progress Software worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.