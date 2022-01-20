Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,441 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

