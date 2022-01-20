Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ABM Industries worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,398. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

