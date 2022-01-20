Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 872,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,701. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

