Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,595 shares during the period. Outfront Media makes up about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Outfront Media worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Outfront Media by 374.3% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 60.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $27,259,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

