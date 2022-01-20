Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,198 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands comprises 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kontoor Brands worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,109. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.