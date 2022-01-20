Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 9,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.