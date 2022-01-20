Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $4,820,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 5,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.