Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,498 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of City Office REIT worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

