Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 15,396 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Eastern Bankshares worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,848. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

