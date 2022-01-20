Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Black Hills worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,823. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

