Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 94.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,934. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

