Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,926 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of VSE worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VSE by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. increased their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

