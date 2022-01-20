Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 35,228 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,228 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Primo Water worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

