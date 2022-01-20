Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,629 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

