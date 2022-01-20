Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,952 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

