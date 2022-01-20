Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,315,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 5,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

