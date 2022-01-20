KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.43

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $7.61. KemPharm shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 560,084 shares.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth $5,659,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

