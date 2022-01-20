Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($60.04) to GBX 4,770 ($65.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,530 ($61.81) to GBX 4,650 ($63.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,050 ($55.26).

DGE traded up GBX 37 ($0.50) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,746.50 ($51.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,844. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($56.08). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,905.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,668.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £87.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.04.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($51.44) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,265.25). Insiders purchased 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

