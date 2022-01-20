Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €12.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.15 ($20.63).

SFQ stock traded down €0.41 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €11.59 ($13.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($16.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $526.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.96.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

