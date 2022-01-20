KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Trading 99.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $330,807.18 and approximately $38,833.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 99.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00050488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.