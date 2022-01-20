Kin (KIN) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00196001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,681,029,539,832 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

