Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 957,925 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $16,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 56,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 335,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,452.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 421,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 394,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

