Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

