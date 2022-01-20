Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.07. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 7,332 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.