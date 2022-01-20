Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.60). 16,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 36,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.61).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The company has a market cap of £27.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43.

Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

