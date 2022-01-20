Kirby (KEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEX opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirby stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 786.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Kirby worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

