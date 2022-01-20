Kirk Norman Brown Sells 448,989 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $30,036,565.72.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,245. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

