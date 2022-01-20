Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.74% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $62,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

