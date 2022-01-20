KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.70

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and traded as low as $33.66. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 48,953 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

