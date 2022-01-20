Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,373,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 20,341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 239.0 days.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

