Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.45 ($49.37).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

